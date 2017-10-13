This Strip Club-Inspired Fried Rice Will Make It Rain This Weekend

We’ve already established that fried rice is really like the blank canvas of food. It can be anything you want it to be, whether it’s Thanksgiving memories, a middle ground of high and low-brow ingredients, or a way to define your career.

In the case of LA chef Kris Yenbamroong of Night + Market Song, it’s a reminder of Thailand’s Red Light District, which he and his friends used to frequent as teenagers. His inspired take on fried rice is street food at its filthiest and its best.

At his current Hollywood digs, Yenbamroong still frequents houses of ill fame (The Cheetah, specifically) with his fiancée. He came up with this deliciously trashy recipe for fried rice made with a mix of hot dogs, bottled hot sauce, ketchup, lunch meat, and fast food chicken wings. Basically, stuff you’d find on the menu of a strip club. No dirty dollar bills, though.

It’s an unabashed, over-the-top mix of stuff you’ll find in your cupboards, the door of your fridge, or forgotten on the kitchen counter—perfect for when you stumble into your apartment at 4 AM. Better yet, make it ahead of time and share it at da club. Just don’t make it rain fried rice on anyone, unless you want a lucite heel in your face.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in February 2016.