Man With No Medical Training Wants to Inject Bleach Into Your Cancerous Tumor for $20,000

Xuewu Liu is a self-taught “medical researcher” with zero formal training. But, in 2025, you don’t need all that pesky expertise. All you need today is audacity. And the little magical touch of sociopathy required to tell desperate cancer patients that, for a mere $20,000, they, too, can receive an injection of highly concentrated chlorine dioxide. That’s essentially bleach, which will “rid” them of their disease.

Reported by Wired, Liu’s treatment involves directly injecting chlorine dioxide into tumors, often performed by patients themselves after buying syringes online. He’s treated about 20 people between China and a clinic on the German-Swiss border, where staff quietly admit the therapy is “not legal.” One patient, who self-injected in the UK, described the pain as “severe” and said her cancer may have worsened.

Liu disputes this, blaming the incomplete injection schedule.

Despite causing an explosion in his Beijing apartment while DIY-ing these bleach cancer-killing cocktails, Liu believes he’s on the cusp of a cancer breakthrough. He’s teaming up with a former Pfizer exec turned bleach evangelist to bring this “therapy” to the U.S., banking on political winds shifting in his favor.

Their strategy is to exploit “Right to Try” laws and libertarian state loopholes. Liu even claims over 100 Americans have signed up for a proposed clinical research program. But experts warn that without FDA approval, even promoting such a treatment could be illegal. Legal scholars and oncologists alike are united in their horror, since all Liu submits as evidence that his bleach injections work are WhatsApp screenshot testimonials.

Still, when all hope is gone, many patients will try anything. Liu knows this. At the moment, the world seems to be run primarily by people who know this, and they’re exploiting everyone they can before everyone catches onto the graft and they can make out like bandits.