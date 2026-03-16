Marathon Cryo Archive Unlock Requirements – How to Access the Final Map

Bungie has revealed the Marathon Cryo Archive unlock requirements, and they aren’t easy! Marathon solo players in particular will need to grind a lot if they want to access the game’s final map.

How to Unlock the Cryo Archive Map in Marathon

Screenshot: Bungie

To unlock the Marathon Cryo Archive map, you need to have reached at least level 25 during the current season of the game. While players won’t have to complete every contract in the extraction shooter, they will need to turn in a lot of objectives if they wish to reach the required level.

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The Marathon Cryo Archive requirements to access were fully revealed on March 15, after players managed to complete the game’s secret ARG questline. For your convenience, here is the full list of Cryo Archive requirements to access:

Marathon Cryo Archive Unlock Requirements

Requirement 1: You must establish a connection with all six Factions:

You must establish a connection with all six Factions: Requirement 2: Player Must Reach Level 25

Screenshot: Bungie

All Factions Needed to Access Cryo Archive

Screenshot: Bungie

To be clear, you don’t have to complete each faction in Marathon to access the Cryo Archive map. You simply need to establish a connection. To do this, you must complete story progression quests for starting factions such as CyberAcme, NuCaloric, etc.

While completing these story missions, you will eventually get quests that unlock the next faction. Here is the full list of faction you need to access Cryo Archive:

Arachne

CyberAcme

MIDA

NuCaloric

Sekiguchi

Traxus

Do You Need a Cryo Archive Key?

Screenshot: Bungie

No, you do not need a key to access the Cryo Archive map. The Cryo Archive keys are for rare loot. The new location will have many high-tier vaults and doors that will only be accessible with these rare keys.

However, players will still be able to access and play the Cryo Archive map as long as they reach level 25 and have an established connection with all six factions. So if you haven’t scored a rare key yet, there is no need to panic.

Screenshot: Bungie

We currently do not have a Cryo Archive release date in Marathon. Outside of it being released in late March, we don’t know the exact launch window. While it’s true the Cryo Archive map has now been unlocked and has been added to the map selection screen, the level itself is still locked.

That said, with players completing the game’s ARG and unlocking its access requirements, the Cryo Archive map should be added to the game very soon.