Mafia Boss Uses Rope Made of Bedsheets to Escape ‘High Security Prison’

A manhunt is underway for an Italian mafia boss who escaped from a supposedly high security prison by climbing down a perimeter wall using a rope made of bedsheets.

Marco Raduano, the leader of the Sacra Corona Unita mafia from Apulia, southern Italy, escaped Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro, Sardinia, earlier this month.

The prison is home to some of Italy’s most notorious mafia figures.

Footage showed him shimmying down the makeshift rope, which stopped some metres short of the ground, before jumping on to grass and running out of sight.

Raduano, who is aged 39-40, was jailed for 19 years in August 2018 after being convicted of drug trafficking. Italian news agency ANSA reported that his escape was not noticed for two hours.