Mars in Virgo Is Here—These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel It the Most

Today marks a very special, very stressful day for many people—especially four specific zodiac signs.

According to Neda Farr, resident astrologer at Flirtini dating app and founder of the Starcrossed app, Mars—which is the planet of desire, energy, sex, and aggression—is entering Virgo and opposing Saturn in Pisces. Farr explained that this transit clashes with the current Saturn retrograde. As a result, we can apparently expect chaos. Or, in other terms, tension, blocked emotions, and pressure in our love lives.

Videos by VICE

You might be craving more while getting less…which I think a lot of us modern daters can relate to.

Farr explained how this might look for the most impacted signs, as well as tips for navigating this difficult period.

Virgo: “You’re fired up, but they’re slowing down.”

Virgos, you’re in for quite the journey when it comes to your love and/or sex life.

“Mars enters your sign and lights a fire under everything: your libido, your drive, your need to fix what isn’t working,” Farr explained. “But Saturn is retrograding through your relationship zone, forcing you to pause, reassess, or confront walls in love you thought were already gone.”

Her advice?

“Not everything needs to be solved in one conversation,” she said. “Choose warmth over control, and don’t assume silence means disinterest.”

Pisces: “You’re feeling exposed and emotionally raw.”

Pisces are used to feeling intense emotions, but with Saturn retrograding in the sign, it’s been even more extreme in recent years.

However, with Mars now opposing Saturn in Pisces (specifically your 7th house of relationships), deeper wounds might be exposed at this time. With Mars now opposing you if you’re feeling constantly set off right now, here’s your excuse to blame the stars.

But whatever you do, “Don’t shut down,” Farr warned. “Say what’s on your heart, even if it’s messy. This is how healing starts.”

Gemini: “You’re pulled in two emotional directions.”

According to Farr, Geminis might feel conflicted during this time, especially in their romantic relationships.

“Mars is heating up your 4th house (home, family, emotional roots) while Saturn is slowing things down in your 10th house of career and long-term plans,” she said. “You may feel like your partner isn’t getting the best of you right now, or that emotional safety is hard to come by.”

Thankfully, there are some ways to handle this delicate season.

“Make time for real presence. Schedule the phone-free dinner,” Farr recommended. “Love needs your attention just as much as your inbox.”

Sagittarius: “You want to move fast, but something’s holding you back.”

It can be super uncomfortable to know exactly what you want but feel resistance while pursuing it.

“Mars is charging through your 10th house of public image and career goals, pushing you to show up and be bold. But Saturn’s in your 4th house, pulling emotional weight from the past or the people closest to you,” Farr explained. “You’re juggling ambition with intimacy, and something might crack.”

Thankfully, however, “You don’t have to pick between passion and vulnerability,” she said. “The best version of you shows up in both places.”

And, of course, you must trust that everything will work out as it’s meant to—even if it doesn’t feel that way in the moment. You can never go wrong trusting your intuition.

“This Mars–Saturn opposition isn’t here to punish your love life—it’s here to mature it,” Farr continued. “If something cracks under this pressure, it wasn’t built to last. But if you’re willing to show up honestly and emotionally accountable, you’ll come out of this more in alignment with the kind of love that’s worth your time.”