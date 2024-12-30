‘Marvel Rivals’ Demands You Update Your PC (Or at Least, Wait for an Update To Fix This Major Issue)

If you’ve been playing Marvel Rivals on a lower-spec PC and feel like you’re not keeping up, it’s not just you. Even mid-spec PCs are feeling the burn of an unfortunate bug that has wiggled its way into the code of the popular Hero Shooter. If you’ve been playing at a lower FPS, there’s a good chance that you’re slower and weaker, depending on the character you decide to play as. I don’t think this is what people meant when they asked if the game was pay-to-win.

Maybe Don’t Play These Heroes if You’re on a Mid-Range PC in ‘Marvel Rivals’

Originally reported by Dexerto, a Marvel Rivals player had uploaded several comparison videos on the official Marvel Rivals subreddit. These videos not only compared how different heroes moved while playing at 160FPS compared to 30FPS, but how drastic the changes are. You can see the post by u/nyin_ here.

As of the time of this writing, at least 5 heroes are reportedly nerfed by slower frame rates, including;

Doctor Strange

Wolverine

Venom

Magik

Starlord

Unfortunately, this bug is all too common. While normally affecting adventure games like Fallout 76, multiple other online shooters have hit this roadblock, too. PlanetSide 2, Gigantic, alongside many others, have run into a similar type of issue. Even with this issue, however, it appears that Marvel Rivals isn’t losing any steam.

Checking on Steam Charts, as of the time of this writing, there are over 300,000 players in the game. That’s not including PS5, Xbox Series consoles, or any other methods of launching the game on PC. Needless to say, I’ll be using this as an excuse when I perform poorly, even though my PC is decent enough to run the game well.

If you have the option to do so, I would recommend playing on consoles for the time being. The PS5 version has an option for 120FPS, so you can keep up with all of the action without missing a beat. Plus, you’ll apparently be stronger than someone playing on a lower-spec PC, so that’s another win for you. We just need to wait for official keyboard and mouse support to even the playing field further.