Marvel Rivals Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

A Switch 2 version of Marvel Rivals is officially in the works, according to a Marvel Games executive producer.

Marvel Rivals Confirms “We’Re Working on It”

Marvel Rivals launched back in December of 2024 and the game quickly became a top Overwatch competitor and fan-favorite PvP hero shooter. After more than a year of content has arrived on PS5 and Xbox consoles (along with PC), the game’s developers seem to be working on a way to bring Switch 2 console owners into the ecosystem.

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The confirmation came in a recent interview with IGN during the Game Developers Conference. While IGN was chatting with Marvel Games executive producer Danny Koo, he explained that “We’re working on it, but when we have news, we’ll announce that one.”

To confirm the news IGN rephrased the question and asked again, and Koo responded again, “We will do it.”

This is big news for the Marvel Rivals community. Gamers have been asking about a Switch or Switch 2 version for quite a while and, though the team has expressed interest in exploring that possibility in the past, this is definitely the most clear confirmation that they’ve been willing to share with the community.

Screenshot: NetEase

The team was not ready to share any additional details about a timeline or possible release window for the Switch 2 version of Marvel Rivals at this time. Given that Marvel Rivals is a competitive and fast-paced online game, performance will be a key factor with this new version. Players who want to climb the ranks on the Switch 2 will need the game to run as close to a stable 60 fps as possible.

Once the Switch 2 version arrives, it will likely be available for Quick Match cross-play at launch and Ranked matches will be limited to console players only from the Switch 2. There is a separate Ranked progression track for PC players, but console players can mix and match between PS5 and Xbox platforms in Ranked at the moment. It seems very likely that Switch 2 Ranked players would join that group with the other two consoles.

Currently, Marvel Rivals just kicked off season 7 and added White Fox to the game. Although the game’s total player count has dropped from its initial peak around the early seasons, it still has a large community of engaged players and there is likely a lot of room to grow once the game hits the Nintendo console playerbase, as well.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. At this time, there is no official release window for the Switch 2 version.