Marvel Rivals Season 4: Release Date, Updates, and Full Patch Notes

NetEase hasn’t slowed down one bit. They’ve continued to pump out updates for Marvel Rivals, and ahead of Season 4, they’ve revealed a look at the upcoming patch for it.

Marvel Rivals Season 4

Season 4 Features

Per the Marvel website:

The game’s upcoming fourth season is set to kick off on September 12 and will introduce Angela as a playable hero along with a new Convergence Mode map set in K’un-Lun: Heart of Heaven. Season 4 will also introduce new features, modes, special events, plenty of quality-of-life updates, as well as Team-Ups, and will be available on PS4 starting that same day.

For Season 4, Marvel Rivals is adding a new Convergence mode map, K’un-Lun: Heart of Heaven, which launches on September 25. Season 4 will also include a new Team-Up ability along with updates to existing ones. There will also be a major update to Arcade Mode with fan favorites like Clone Rumble and Giant-Size Brain Blast coming back to be permanent parts of the game.

Patch notes:

New In Store

1. Peni Parker – Wasteland Mech Bundle

Available from: September 5th, 2025, at 02:00:00 (UTC)

Fixes:

All Platforms

1. Squashed a Discord doppelganger issue where, for players who connected Discord, sending a friend request would have duplicate requests appear.

2. Corrected a bug where certain display ratios made it impossible to set costume Exclusive SFX.

3. Corrected some confusion in Custom Game – Tournament Room spectator mode, where team colors were displayed incorrectly when checking them by pressing ESC.

4. Defeated some Hydra-level persistence where canceling password input when entering a locked custom game to spectate would trigger an endless pop-up loop.

Maps and Modes

1. Patched up a batch of pesky map bugs that could trap, squish, or send heroes tumbling into weird places.

Heroes

1. Frosty Magic & Strange Gains: There was a bug where Emma Frost’s Telepathic Pulse and Doctor Strange’s attacks against Blade during Bloodline Awakening were giving them some extra bite, abnormally boosting Emma’s Energy and Doctor Strange’s Dark Magic. Everything is now under control; no more sucking bonus power from The Daywalker.

Marvel Rivals Season 4: Heart of the Dragon starts on September 12th.