Mase Recalls Telling His Girlfriend to Buy Him a Ring to See How Much She Wanted to Get Married

People oftentimes rush into getting married. It can feel more like an objective in a relationship rather than a measured choice they make. Marriage is the next practical step in a deep romance but it’s vital to know when is the right time to pull the trigger. Or maybe they aren’t the one at all. Mase holds a lot of these values but he navigates it in an incredibly unique way.

Recently, the Harlem World rapper, Cam’ron and Treasure ‘Stat Baby’ Wilson hosted a live podcast of the It Is What It Is podcast at ComplexCon 2025. One person asks him the “craziest thing” asked him from a potential romantic partner. “When I first thought about getting married, I asked her to buy the ring if she was serious,” Mase says.

Videos by VICE

Wilson reacts incredulously because of how that acts contrary to the norms. However, all the rapper turned podcaster could do was chuckle. “We’re different,” he laughs.

Mase Asked His First Partner to Buy His Ring

He was previously married to Twyla Betha from 2001 to 2014 following about two years of separation. Ultimately, Betha was granted custody of the two kids they share and would receive $6,000 a month in child and spousal support. Of course, Mase would still be allowed to see his kids. In their divorce settlement, he would get “reasonable visitation,” or 3 hours a day with his kids, as long as Twyla Betha received a 12 hour heads up. Additionally, Mase ended up getting all of his studio equipment back.

It’s not known if Mase is currently seeing anyone romantically, as he’s notoriously private about those matters. He doesn’t even like to speak on other peoples’ marriages. When news hit that Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter didn’t sign a prenup before his marriage, Mase only briefly discussed it. “Imma sit this one out,” Mase said on his podcast with Cam at the time. “I think when it comes to the young lady, she does have like different things that have transpired. For me as a dad if that was my son, I would definitely be concerned.”