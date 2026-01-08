Master Chief Bundle is Back in Fortnite – Price and Last Day to Buy

Fortnite is bringing back one of the most popular bundles from the Gaming Legends Series with the return of Halo’s Master Chief. Halo fans will need to act quickly though, because Master Chief is not staying in the item shop for very long.

When is the Last Day to Buy Master Chief in Fortnite Item SHop?

Screenshot: Epic Games, Microsoft

Master Chief originally arrived in Fortnite back in 2020 during Chapter 2 of Season 5. The Halo star was an incredibly popular item in the Item Shop and has reappeared about once or twice a year since then.

Videos by VICE

This time around, the items in the Master Chief bundle are purchasable until Jan 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM EST or 4:00 PM PST. That leaves players just two days to pick up the Master Chief skin before it’s gone again.

The character’s bulky frame makes his a controversial choice for competitive matches, but he’s often a very popular character in more casual lobbies.

How much does Master Chief Cost in Fortnite?

screenshot: Epic Games

The full Master Chief Bundle costs 2,600 V-bucks, which comes out to just about $26 in US currency. That bundle includes:

Master Chief

Battle Legend back bling

Gravity Hammer pick axe

UNSC Pelican glider

Lil Warthog emote

Additionally, players can opt to purchase most of the items from the bundle individually. Shoppers who are planning to purchase all of the available items can save about 1,400 V-bucks by purchasing the bundle. That said, if the skin is the only item that someone is interested in, then picking it up individually for 1,500 could be a good option.

Here is the exact price for each item outside of the bundle:

Master Chief skin – 1,500 V-bucks

Battle Legend back bling – Part of the Master Chief Outfit Fortnite style. This item is not available separately.

Gravity Hammer pick axe – 800 V-bucks

UNSC Pelican glider – 1,200 V-bucks

Lil Warthog emote – 500 V-bucks

Unfortunately, Master Chief still does not have a LEGO style, so this skin cannot be used in any of the LEGO Fortnite experiences. Hopefully that style is added at some point in the future, but there has been no news on that front so far.

The highly-anticipated South Park x Fortnite crossover begins tomorrow and is going to bring a handful of new skins to the shop, so gamers should take stock of their V-bucks and consider which items, if any, they are going to purchase this week.

Fortnite is available now on consoles, PC, and select mobile devices. The Master Chief Bundle is available in the item shop until Jan 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM.