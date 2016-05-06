Matcha-Glazed Doughnuts Recipe

Servings: 12

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the doughnuts:

2 tablespoons water, heated to 115°F

3 teaspoons active dry yeast

¾ cup|177 ml coconut milk

¼ cup applesauce

2 ½ tablespoons shortening

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoons kosher salt

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

canola oil, for frying

for the matcha green tea glaze:

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon Matcha Green Tea powder

Directions

Combine water and yeast in a bowl. Let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes. In a large bowl, combine coconut milk, sugar, salt, applesauce, and shortening. Stir until well blended. Add in yeast mixture and beat until combined. With the motor running, add flour and stir until dough is smooth. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl and cover. Allow dough to rise for one hour. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and roll out into a 10-inch circle. Using floured 2 ½-inch and ½-inch ring cutters, cut out doughnuts and holes. Transfer doughnuts to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, cover with cling film, and let doughnuts rest for 30 minutes. Heat the 2-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°|180°. Working in batches, place doughnuts in oil and cook, flipping once, until puffed and golden, about 3 minutes. Let the doughnuts cool. While doughnuts are cooling, begin the glaze. In a small saucepan, heat the coconut oil over medium-low. Once melted, remove from the heat and mix in the confectioners’ sugar, green tea powder, and 2 tablespoons of water. Dip doughnuts in the glaze and place doughnuts on a wire rack until the glaze is set.

From Meet the Cambodian-American Baker Behind LA’s New Punk Rock Vegan Doughnut Shop

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.