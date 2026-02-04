Watch: Jason Momoa and His Band Cover an Oasis Deep Cut Live

Jason Momoa has long been open about his love of heavy metal music. He even served as a host of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert. Turns out, he’s also a big fan of Britpop-rock. The actor was recently spotted playing bass and covering an Oasis deep cut with his band.

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Momoa showed up at the Louis restaurant in Manchester, U.K., for the launch of his Meili brand vodka. During the event, the Aquaman actor and his band, ÖOF TATATÁ, hopped on the Live at Louis stage and delivered a rousing rendition of Oasis’ “F***in’ in the Bushes”. Check it out below!

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa covering OASIS' Fuckin In The Bushes in Manchester last Sunday pic.twitter.com/Ue8Ogzn0Mj — Oasis World (@oasisworld_) February 4, 2026

On their social media channels, the Louis restaurant shared photos and provided details about the event. “On Sunday, Jason Momoa launched [Meili vodka] in Manchester with Permanently Unique,” read a Louis Restraunts Instagram post.

“The day unfolded across our three iconic sites,” the post continued, “beginning with tasting Aegean excellence at [Fenix restaurants], followed by a bespoke cocktail masterclass at [Tattu restaurants] and culminating at Louis, where Jason closed the night live on stage with his band, ÖOF TATATÁ.”

“A defining moment for Manchester and the next step of our incredible partnership with Jason and the team,” the post concluded.

Jason Momoa is a seasoned metalhead who says, “music is everything” to him

As we’ve established, Jason Momoa is a very musical fella and a well-known metalhead. He has also been candid in the past about how important music is to his acting work. He once told Kerrang that the “first thing” he does when preparing for a role is line up some songs that will help him get his head in the right place.”

“I build a playlist, and that’s exactly where it starts from,” he told the outlet in July 2025. “I read a script, and I build my character playlist. But music is for me. I have to write to music, I have to act to it, and it helps me stay in a creative state. If I’m doing a very emotional scene, it helps me stay in it.”

“Music is everything to me, man,” Momoa added.