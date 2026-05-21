Meet ‘Maschalagnia,’ the Armpit Fetish That’s Suddenly All Over the Internet

Humans have always been into some weird sh*t in the bedroom, no judgment. And thanks to the internet, we just keep learning about more and more fetishes every day. Meet maschalagnia—the sexual attraction to armpits, including licking them, sniffing them, and in some cases, building entire scenes around them. It’s more popular than you’d think, and it’s growing.

Ethical porn site Ersties reported that “armpit licking” and “sweaty armpits” ranked among last year’s most requested fetishes, sitting just behind pegging, feet content, and watersports. The humble armpit is pulling some major numbers.

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The ‘Maschalagnia’ Fetish Is Having a Moment, and It’s More Common Than You Might Think

Sexologist Gigi Engle told Metro the appeal usually comes down to “the salty taste of sweat” and “the scent of body odor,” noting it “definitely has a tie in with sweat and people who have an interest in bodily secretions of various types.” For some people, it’s purely sensory. For others, the power dynamic is the whole point. “A domme might force their sub to lick their armpit because it can be degrading,” Engle explains. The kink overlaps heavily with BDSM and humiliation play, with the vulnerability of having your arms pinned or raised being a core part of the turn-on. “It’s surrendering control to the dominant partner, which can trigger arousal.”

The physical appeal has a scientific basis as well. Armpits are nerve-dense, and Engle says even light contact registers as surprisingly intense. Some people reportedly orgasm from armpit stimulation alone, while others get off on the anticipation. “If you know the stimulation is coming, you can interpret that as erotic excitement,” she says.

Clinical psychotherapist Dipti Tait confirms the chemistry. A survey cited by Metro found 59% of daters said body odor can be a genuine turn-on, with pheromones doing what they do. “It’s the unique combination of pheromones and other odoriferous compounds exuded by our bodies that can elicit a primal response in potential partners,” Tait explains.

Reddit has done a lot to bring the armpit-curious out of hiding. Threads on the topic are full of people comparing notes and discovering they’re far from alone. One user copped to burying their face in their partner’s armpit and sniffing “as hard as I can,” calling it “a primal thing, I can’t help myself.” Another described the natural scent as “like an aphrodisiac.” A third got specific about preferences: hairy, sweaty, with “natural BO—nothing too crazy.”

Engle’s advice for anyone who wants to explore: have a conversation before diving in, make sure everyone’s on board, start with something light, and agree on a safe word if things drift into BDSM territory. In the grand spectrum of human kinks, the armpit isn’t that crazy.