Meet the ‘Human Barbie’ Using Her Son’s Blood to Fight Aging

Marcela Iglesias, 47, is preparing to receive a blood transfusion from her 23-year-old son, Rodrigo. But unlike most similar procedures, this is elective.

Iglesias, a self-proclaimed “human Barbie,” hopes that the young blood will reverse the effects of aging.

Videos by VICE

“There can be many benefits from the cells of a younger donor. Especially if the donor is my own son,” claimed the influencer and TV personality.

Iglesias was inspired by her experience trying stem cell therapy to research other treatments. The New York Post reports she has previously spent more than $99,000 on various cosmetic procedures.

Marcela iglesias, 47, plans to receive a blood transfusion from her son to reverse aging

She told the outlet that her son is more than willing to donate the blood. It will go to both his mother and his grandmother, Graciela, 75.

“Rodrigo is very aware of how the procedure is performed and all the benefits of it,” Iglesias added. “He is excited about the idea of helping his grandmother, too.”

Born in Argentina, Iglesias now resides in Los Angeles. She said she is hoping to find a local doctor to perform the blood transfusion.

“I have been told that your body welcomes this boost like a traveler quenched by a sip of water after a long journey,” she said of the process. “At the end, I should be left feeling stronger, steadier and more supported.”

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration said it had “significant public health concerns” about patients receiving plasma infusions from “young donors” as medical treatments. The procedures were sometimes advertised as cures for conditions like “dementia, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease or post-traumatic stress disorder.”

“There is no proven clinical benefit of infusion of plasma from young donors to cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent these conditions, and there are risks associated with the use of any plasma product,” the agency added.