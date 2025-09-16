Members of Russian Punk Band and Art Collective Sentenced to Prison In Absentia

Five members of the exiled Russian punk art collective Pussy Riot have been sentenced to prison in absentia by the Moscow Basmanny District Court. Those sentenced include Maria Alyokhina, Diana Burkot, Taso Pletner, Olga Borisova, and Alina Petrova.

These recent charges stem from two previous performances. In December 2022, the group released a music video called “Mama, Don’t Watch TV.” This was cited as spreading “false information” about the Russian military. Two years later, in April 2024, members staged a protest performance in Munich, Germany. This allegedly involved Taso Pletner urinating on a portrait of Vladimir Putin.

The in absentia charges would only take effect if any of the listed defendants were extradited to Russia. As such, the five members have stated that they reject the sentences, declaring them politically motivated.

Maria Alekhina was sentenced to 13 years and 15 days in prison in absentia, while Taso Pletner received 11 years. Olga Borisova, Diana Burkot, and Alina Petrova were given 8 years each. According to a report by the independent Russian media outlet Mediazona, the prosecutor initially pushed for longer sentences for the defendants.

In a media statement, Pussy Riot member Diana Burkot claimed she stood “by every single word, and my anti-war stance is clear.” She continued, “The full-scale war against Ukraine has been going on for more than three years. And I continue to believe: Ukraine must win, and Putin must face trial in The Hague.”

Burkot continued to call out the Russian government for being “the worst kind of abuser: a tyrant, a narcissist, a gaslighter, a toxic manipulator who lives off the destruction of others’ will.”

She concluded by urging others to fight. “Activism now is needed like daily practice, because only together can we resist and overcome the crisis of democracy,” she said. Fortunately, all five members of the punk band/art movement are located outside of Russia. Still, said Burkot, “even if I were in Russia, I would say the same thing: go f–k yourself.”

Pussy Riot was formed in 2011, with membership remaining fluid. While several long-term members remain under the name, continuing protests outside of Russia, there has never been an official lineup. The group was created by Nadya Tolokonnikova, and has had anywhere between 10 and 20 members.

Due to the politically charged nature of their performances and music, many Pussy Riot members chose to remain anonymous. They would often perform wearing colorful balaclavas, though many members have been identified, arrested, or exiled over the years. In 2023, Tolokonnikova was arrested in absentia and placed on Russia’s International Wanted List. Meanwhile, in April 2024, Petya Verzilov was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, then added to the country’s list of terrorists in December 2024.

