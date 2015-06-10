Listen to mewithoutYou’s New Album, ‘Pale Horses’

Anyone familiar with mewithoutYou’s previous five albums knows the Philadelphia band is unpredictable and full of surprises. Whether is the raw and rough visceral post-hardcore assault of Catch Us For The Foxes or the folky animal fables of It’s All Crazy! It’s All False! It’s All A Dream! It’s Alright, the five-piece is constantly reinventing, reinterpreting, and evolving its sound. Pale Horses, which you can stream in its entirety below, is no different—it’s just as fervent, just as inspired by faith and God, just as wordy as the band has always been. It also, however, presents something of a cross section of the band’s career to date, veering from the insistent and hypnotic spirituality of, say, D-Minor or Blue Hen to the expansive and experimental closer Rainbow Signs. Having recently finished touring in celebration of the ten year anniversary of Catch Us For The Foxes, Pale Horses takes from every musical incarnation of the band, rips it all apart and sticks it back together with faithful fervor. Of course, you don’t have to believe what they believe to enjoy this album. You don’t have to believe anything, for that matter. But do believe us when we say this is stirring, powerful stuff, and definitely one of the band’s best albums to date.

Pre-order Pale Horses from Run for Cover Records.