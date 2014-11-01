Michelada Recipe

“A sandwich in a glass.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

lime slices

salt, for the rim of the glass

one light beer (Mexican is ideal)

¼ cup tomato juice

juice of ½ lime, freshly squeezed

3 dashes of Worcestershire

2 dashes soy sauce

hot sauce (as many dashes as your tongue can handle)

freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1. Start with your pint glass and rub a lime slice around the rim. Then roll the rim of the glass in some salt.

2. Put a bunch of ice in the glass. Add beer—you can use any kind you like, but don’t want to use a dark beer for this. I like Mexican beer.

3. Add enough tomato juice to add in some color.

4. Add lime juice.

5. Add 3 dashes of Worcestershire sauce, 2 dashes soy sauce, and as many dashes of hot sauce as you like.

6. Add a sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper. Stir with a straw to mix up. Garnish with a slice of lime and drink immediately.

