Michelada Recipe

“A sandwich in a glass.”
Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Videos by VICE
Ingredients
lime slices
salt, for the rim of the glass
one light beer (Mexican is ideal)
¼ cup tomato juice
juice of ½ lime, freshly squeezed
3 dashes of Worcestershire
2 dashes soy sauce
hot sauce (as many dashes as your tongue can handle)
freshly ground black pepper
Directions
1. Start with your pint glass and rub a lime slice around the rim. Then roll the rim of the glass in some salt.
2. Put a bunch of ice in the glass. Add beer—you can use any kind you like, but don’t want to use a dark beer for this. I like Mexican beer.
3. Add enough tomato juice to add in some color.
4. Add lime juice.
5. Add 3 dashes of Worcestershire sauce, 2 dashes soy sauce, and as many dashes of hot sauce as you like.
6. Add a sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper. Stir with a straw to mix up. Garnish with a slice of lime and drink immediately.
From How-To: Make a Michelada with Ty Mitchell