VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Michelada Recipe

By

Share:

“A sandwich in a glass.”

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

lime slices
salt, for the rim of the glass
one light beer (Mexican is ideal)
¼ cup tomato juice
juice of ½ lime, freshly squeezed
3 dashes of Worcestershire
2 dashes soy sauce
hot sauce (as many dashes as your tongue can handle)
freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1. Start with your pint glass and rub a lime slice around the rim. Then roll the rim of the glass in some salt.

2. Put a bunch of ice in the glass. Add beer—you can use any kind you like, but don’t want to use a dark beer for this. I like Mexican beer.

3. Add enough tomato juice to add in some color.

4. Add lime juice.

5. Add 3 dashes of Worcestershire sauce, 2 dashes soy sauce, and as many dashes of hot sauce as you like.

6. Add a sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper. Stir with a straw to mix up. Garnish with a slice of lime and drink immediately.

From How-To: Make a Michelada with Ty Mitchell

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE