Microdosing Psychedelics Could Help People With ADHD

Promising news for those struggling with the ADHD medication shortage: Shrooms might help.

Psychedelics have long been gaining traction for their potential as a treatment for mental health conditions: In fact, some of the first psychedelic-based therapy clinics are already popping up under the NHS in the UK, showing promise in treating conditions like depression, anxiety and OCD. Now, new research published in Frontiers in Psychiatry suggests that microdosing psychedelics like LSD or magic mushrooms might improve mindfulness in adults with ADHD.

Mindfulness is defined as an ability to be present and allocate attention to what you’re currently experiencing, like being able to focus on the sensation of water when taking a shower. (If you have ADHD, you may be able to relate to the sinking feeling of realising you’ve zoned out completely under the showerhead and can’t recall if you’ve shampoo-ed your hair or not.)

ADHD affects around 2.6 million adults in the UK, and causes symptoms such as difficulty focusing and impulsivity, which can impact people’s work, relationships and even their sex lives. People with ADHD generally score lower in this mindfulness trait, but the impact of microdosing on those with the condition has until now not been studied in depth.

The researchers looked at 233 adults with ADHD or ADHD-like symptoms who already intended to start microdosing, and collected data two weeks and four weeks after they started. “We found improvements in all facets of mindfulness after four weeks of microdosing,” said study author Eline C. H. M. Haijen. “Their average mindfulness score at the 4 week time point was comparable to mean mindfulness scores of general population samples.”

It’s worth noting that approved medications for ADHD – such as Adderall and Ritalin – are proven to be highly effective at treating symptoms. But ongoing shortage in supply as well as the ongoing under-diagnosis in women and social stigma surrounding medication, creates barriers for those struggling to access this effective treatment. It’s not surprising that many are turning to psychedelics to cope.

Still, it’s a promising result for those struggling with ADHD symptoms, and just another to add to the growing list of conditions that psychedelics can potentially help with. Way to go, mushrooms.