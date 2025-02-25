Microsoft’s Biggest Year in Ages Takes a Hit, as a Major Game Gets Delayed Until 2026

It’s been a very, very long time since we’ve been back to Albion. And we’ll need to wait a little while longer. Fable is one of the most anticipated releases on the Xbox calendar. It could have been one of the best ways to round off one of their biggest years. But, it looks like the team at Playground Games wants to deliver the best experience possible, and has pushed the RPG into 2026. It burns a little. But, with the sheer number of great games coming out this year, it may be for the best.

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios

Honestly, 2025 Is Already Shaping up To Be a Massive Year, so I’ll Gladly Wait Another Year for ‘Fable’

With games like Avowed and South of Midnight leading the charge for Microsoft in early 2025, it seemed like Fable could have been the perfect way to end the year. But, according to a recent post by PlayGround Games on their official X account, Fable is getting pushed a little further. And for the sake of my free time and my wallet, I’m genuinely thankful for this.

Before jumping into the newest entry in the franchise, I do plan on giving the original Trilogy another playthrough. And this gives me more than enough time to make that happen. Plenty of other games are hitting the platform before the end of the year. And it seems that this may be their wisest move in the long run. Because as much as I love the Fable franchise, I’ll be giving Ninja Gaiden 4 my attention when it comes out later this year.

Fable is delayed to 2026 news.xbox.com/en-us/podcas… — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-02-25T16:05:54.416Z Post by @Wario64.bsky.social on Bluesky

Browsing the comments, you can see people hoping that the upcoming Fable reboot is removing “DEI” and “Woke” content. But, seeing as you could wear a dress — regardless of Gender — in the first game, I don’t think that’s the reason for the delay. Rather, it seems that PlayGround Games wants to release the highly-anticipated game in the best shape possible. I can’t blame them for that. Maybe they needed time to add the “Fart” button back into the game?