Mini Lamb Gyros Recipe

Makes 20

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the pickled onions:

1 cup|240 ml white vinegar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 large red onion, thinly sliced

for the sauce:

1 ½ cups whole milk Greek yogurt

¼ cup chopped mint

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

for the gyro:

1 pound|454 grams ground lamb

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

⅓ cup minced parsley

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 large egg

1 lemon, zested

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

5 pita pockets

olive oil and canola oil, for frying

1 head iceberg lettuce, shredded

Directions

Pickle the onions: Bring the white vinegar, granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon kosher salt, and 1 cup water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Pour the liquid over the thinly sliced red onion in a medium bowl and let cool completely. Pickled onions will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks. Make the sauce: combine the Greek yogurt, mint, garlic, lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Make the patties: Combine the ground lamb, breadcrumbs, parsley, salt, cumin, oregano, black pepper, garlic, egg, lemon zest, and onion and mix thoroughly. Form into 20 balls (use a melon baller or small ice cream scoop to keep size consistent. Each patty should use about two tablespoons of the meat mixture). Place balls on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and press down on each with a spatula to form patties. Heat the oven to 400°F. Cut each pita pocket into quarters. Open each pocket and place on a baking sheet. Bake until toasted, 7 to 10 minutes. Heat a large nonstick skillet to medium-high. Add 1 tablespoon each canola and olive oil to the skillet and heat until shimmering. Working in batches, cook the patties, flipping once, until brown and crispy, about 6 minutes. Repeat with the rest of the patties, adding oil as needed. Assemble the gyros: Spread some sauce on the inside bottom of each pita pocket quarter. Nestle a lamb patty into the pita and top with shredded lettuce and pickled onion. Serve with extra sauce on the side.

