Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 day

Ingredients:

for the mint bols:

¾ ounce|20 grams fresh mint

⅓ ounce|10 ml bols genever

for the oleo saccharum:

3 lemons, zested

⅓ ounce|10 grams granulated sugar

237 ml|1 cup fresh lemon juice



for the cocktail:

5 dashes angostura bitters

5 dashes orange bitters

2 ounces|60 ml mint bols

¼ ounce|7 grams oleo mint sprig, to garnish

Directions

Make the mint bols: If using an ISI, add the bols and mint to it. Shake for 1 minute, then release out all the nitrogen. Release all of the bols, then strain out all of the mint. If you’re not using an ISI, add bols and mint into a large jar and cover. Allow to infuse for at least 24 hours before straining. Make the oleo: Combine the sugar and lemon peels in a zip lock bag. Allow to sit overnight, at least 12 hours, then add in the lemon juice. Stir to combine and strain out the lemon peel. Oleo will keep, refrigerated, for up to one month. Make the cocktail: In a rocks glass, shake the bitters onto one large ice cube. Add the bols and the ole and stir to combine. Garnish with the mint.

