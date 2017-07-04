Mixed Berry Pie Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

for the crust:

8 ounces|226 grams|2 sticks unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

13 ounces|365 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 ¼ ounces|35 grams granulated sugar

4 grams kosher salt

¼-½ cup|60-120 ml ice water



for the pie:

24 ounces|690 grams frozen berries

5 ⅓ ounces|152 grams plus 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

⅞ ounce|25 grams cornstarch

splash of Malibu rum



for the egg wash:

1 large egg

splash of milk

Directions

Heat oven 350°F|176°C. Make the crust: In a food processor, add the flour, sugar, and salt and process until combined. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal, about 15 seconds. Turn machine on and pour in the ice water through the feed tube in a slow, steady stream. Process until the dough just holds together when pinched. If necessary, add more water. Processing should not take more than 30 seconds. Turn the dough out onto a floured work surface and gather it into a ball and press together until dough holds its shape. Flatten into 2 (6-inch) disks, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for an hour for up to 24 hours. After the dough has chilled, place one disk onto a lightly floured work surface. Roll the dough into a 12-inch circle. To prevent it from sticking and to ensure uniform thickness, keep lifting it and turning it a quarter turn as you roll. Always roll from the center of the dough outward. Fold the dough in half, and transfer to a 9-inch pie pan. Unfold and press firmly into the sides of the pan. Make the pie: In a large bowl, combine the berries, ⅔ cup|152 grams sugar, cornstarch, and rum and mix well. Roll out 1 pie crust into a deep dish pie pan and pour the berry mixture into the crust. Roll out the other pie crust and cover pie. Fold edges of top crust under the bottom crust and crimp. Cut slit into top crust to allow steam to escape. Brush top crust with egg wash and sprinkle with remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar. Bake for 1-1 ½ hours or until golden brown.

