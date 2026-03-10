Modest Mouse Reveal More 2026 Tour Dates, Drop Rowdy New Track ‘Look How Far…’

Modest Mouse just debuted their first song in five years alongside a slate of new 2026 tour dates.

“Look How Far…” shows the band in classic form, with angular guitar riffs and a shambolic four-on-the-floor dance beat paired with frontman Isaac Brock’s trademark yowl. The song clocks in under two minutes; a brief primal scream of anguish amid stompy grooves.

Videos by VICE

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Tom Peloso and Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse perform during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

It’s the band’s first offering since 2021’s The Golden Casket, but you wouldn’t know it. The song’s doomed outlook, exemplified in lyrics like, “Look how far we haven’t come / Oh my god, we’re so fucking dumb,” could have been just as relevant in the first months of the coronavirus outbreak and the first Trump regime as it is today.

Light on lyrical flourishes and melodic hooks though it may be, the song is redeemed by an energy that’s reminiscent of some of the band’s lesser-known work released prior to their turn as early-aughts radio-rock staple. “Look How Far…” has more in common with earlier punky rave-ups like “Shit Luck” than the indie-folk anthems that earned the band their stripes.

Though Modest Mouse has been active for 30+ years, the new song sounds as fresh as anything they’ve done—if lacking the pop sensibilities of a “Float On.” This slice of vintage Mouse makes me thankful rock hasn’t come all that far either, because I like it like this: honest, raw, and raucous. Listen below.

The new track comes alongside a new stretch of headlining tour dates for the band, expanding the previously announced run with 13 more shows. The new dates begin July 2 in Bellingham, Washington, and continue through the end of August with an appearance at the Alaska State Fair on the 28th.

They’ve got a ton more festival dates planned for this year as well, including Utah’s Kilby Block Party, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, and more. The band celebrated their inaugural Ice Cream Floats Cruise earlier this year, with Portugal. The Man, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Mannequin Pussy, and more.

View the complete list of Modest Mouse 2026 tour dates below.

Tickets to the newly announced dates will first be available via an artist presale starting Wednesday, March 11 at 10 AM local time. General onsale will begin Friday, March 13, at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to previously announced Modest Mouse dates, including festival appearances, on StubHub. Transactions on StubHub are are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/12 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/13 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

05/14 — Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

06/04 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/05 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

06/06 — Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

06/07 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Virginia Beach Dome

06/09 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amp

06/10 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

06/12 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

06/13 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

07/02 — Bellingham, WA @ Mt Baker Theatre

07/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

07/05 — Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede

07/07 — Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

08/04 — Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl

08/05 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

08/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/08 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

08/09 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

08/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

08/13 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

08/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/18 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

08/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

08/20 — South Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewing

08/21 — Shelburne, VT @ The Green

08/28 — Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair

09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

^ = w/ My Chemical Romance