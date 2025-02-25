‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Drops a Mysterious, Massive Day One Patch That Has Players Excited

Monster Hunter Wilds is mere days away from its official debut among the general gaming public! With an astonishing 89 OpenCritic score and 90 Metacritic score, everyone’s waiting for what’s bound to be one of 2025’s standout titles. Oh, and I’m sure Capcom is happy to have another critical darling feather in its cap, too. I know VICE Games’ own Matt Vatankhah unanimously adored his time with Monster Hunter Wilds! But, a mysterious Day One patch has emerged. Better yet, the 1.000.020 patch is almost 18GB on the PlayStation 5.

Even more interesting? We don’t even know what’s in the update yet! Official patch notes haven’t gone live as of this writing. (But you can be sure that the second they drop, I’ll update this article immediately.) However, a few Redditors have some ideas. Throughout a few reviews, a common refrain was the absence of high-resolution textures. Additionally, for the PS5 alone, it could also be a simple PS5 Pro update. But, if I can put my tinfoil hat on for a second, I feel like we would’ve been made aware of any “small” Monster Hunter Wilds updates if they weren’t so significant. I’m on to you, Capcom.

“If this patch improves any of the performance issues, it would be very odd if capcom didn’t communicate that to the reviewers,” one Redditor states. See? I’m not the only Monster Hunter Wilds conspiracy theorist out here!

Screenshot: Capcom

while i still have y’all, let’s take a temperature of the ‘monster hunter wilds’ fanbase

I don’t know if bringing this up is “mean” or not, but, hey. May as well have a chuckle or two before you leave, eh? So, one of the Monster Hunter Wilds subreddit posts is baffling to me. I won’t link to it because that seems cruel, but there’s a thread that specifically has collected all the negative points reviewers had to say about the game.

Some of these highlights include… …”shorter fights.” Monster Hunter Wilds being “less grindy” than previous entries. Ultimately, the user who posted the main message came away with Wilds being more “casual-friendly.” So, I’ll be the first to admit: I’m no Monster Hunter expert by any means. But… do people enjoy half-hour hunts? And grinding? Don’t get me wrong, I love a good ol’ pedantic-ass post myself. But, come on, man. Monster Hunter Wilds not being a miserable slog seems like a net positive!