Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, March 2021

The sun is lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, making this an exciting time to network, share ideas, and get engaged with communities that share your hobbies and passions. Pisces energy is all about unity and creativity, so this is an inspiring moment to connect with people!

Venus is also in Pisces, finding you feeling especially popular, and you’re likely to run into some unexpected, eccentric, or brilliant people as it connects with Uranus, currently in your sign, on March 3. An important moment in your career takes place on March 4 as Mercury meets Jupiter in Aquarius—big news is shared! This is a hugely powerful time to share your message far and wide. Just watch out for exaggerations. Also on this day, action planet Mars enters Gemini, activating the financial sector of your chart and helping you take charge of issues concerning cash and security.

The sun meets Neptune in Pisces on March 10, creating a dreamy, creative atmosphere that’s wonderful for making wishes: Connect with your friends and partners about where you see yourselves in the future. Imagining it is the first step to making it happen, Taurus, and community effort goes a long way at this time! Your intuitive abilities are likely very sharp on this day, and creativity flows, too.

There’s a new moon in Pisces and Venus meets Neptune on March 13, marking a fresh start with issues concerning friendship: You may be entering a new social circle or perhaps reconnecting with a lover on a deep, spiritual, and intellectual level! Mercury enters Pisces on March 15, creating a poetic, dreamy energy around communication. Important issues are discussed as the sun connects with Pluto in Capricorn on March 16. You might connect with a VIP at this time! A powerful moment for bonding takes place as your ruling planet Venus connects with Pluto on March 18: Pluto is all about intensity and you and your partners will go very deep into exploring your dreams and beliefs at this time.

A shift in energy takes place on March 20 as the sun enters fire sign Aries! Aries season comes right before your birthday, dear Taurus, and as such, it’s a quiet time of year (despite how rambunctious your Aries friends may be!). This period is one for rest: Catch up on some quality time alone or get lost in your favorite fantasy series!

March 21 brings plenty of action as Mercury connects with Uranus, bringing unexpected news. Venus also enters Aries, finding you feeling a bit shy when it comes to both love and money, yet feeling quite decisive about what you want! Mars connects with Saturn, too, helping you push forward in your career and finances. Just watch out for arguments on March 23 as Mercury bickers with Mars.

The sun meets Venus on March 26, stirring up plenty of powerful emotions within you—you may find yourself feeling unsure about which direction to take things, while also feeling an urge to switch things up immediately. Now is the time to explore and experiment! This is also a powerful moment to explore your feelings, to get in touch with aspects of yourself you may have repressed or ignored.

You may be releasing an important project or dumping a bad habit on March 28 thanks to the full moon in harmony-loving Libra. This is a busy full moon for you, Taurus: You’ll be handling issues concerning the mundane, everyday aspects of your life, like your chores and day job. Aries season is all about getting rest for you and during this full moon, you’re figuring out a better work-life balance so you can continue to be productive while also getting the downtime you need.

A sympathetic atmosphere flows on March 29 as communication planet Mercury meets the planet of redemption, Neptune. This is a lovely time to connect with friends and talk about your visions for the future. Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn on March 30, followed by the sun on March 31, creating a solid atmosphere for exploring your expectations, demands, and standards. As an earth sign, you’re a realist and a very practical person, but much of this month is about intangible things, like your dreams, wishes, and beliefs! It might feel frustrating that you can’t hold the outcome of your visions in your hands yet, but you will get there, dear Taurus! Now is simply the time to brainstorm and draw up the plans.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in April!