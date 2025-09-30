A THC Treat That Reimagines a Chocolate Childhood Snack

I don’t think younger-me ever envisioned future-me reviewing a THC Chocolate Crunch Treat, but here we are. Mood has taken this beloved childhood (and adulthood, if I’m honest) treat and turned it into a chill high. It’s just as delicious as the classic cereal treat, with a sticky texture and sinfully sweet flavor. But you get to lose yourself in a euphoric high for a little bit too.

Choose Your Own Dose

One of the reasons I love Mood so much is that they’re committed to hitting every dosage on the spectrum. I’ve had some of their edibles that are just a few milligrams of THC, and others pack an insane punch. These Chocolate Crunch Treats come in three dosages: 10mg, 25mg, or 50mg Delta-9 THC. They also all have a 1:1 THC and CBD ratio, so you get just as much CBD to balance you out.

I got my hands on the 25mg treat, so that’s what I’ll be talking about. But just know that there are weaker and stronger options available if the 25mg version doesn’t sound like the right fit for you. For me, it’s the perfect dose to get super high without losing my shit.

The 25mg dose on these is serious. I have a high tolerance, but 25mg is still substantial for me. Not all stoners will feel the same way, but that’s where I’m at. For beginners, this will almost definitely be too much. The treats are easy to cut into quarters or smaller pieces, helping you dose yourself accurately if you want less than 25mg. Or you can take a big ‘ole bite and see where things go. For the average user, I think half a treat is a great way to get very stoned without feeling uncomfortable.

Don’t Make Plans Tonight

A lot of Andy’s baked goods from Mood hit like a classic, homemade edible. That means you get a full-body high and an overall heavy vibe. They’re not a great option if you have plans later or any sort of responsibility to attend to.

You’re likely to become glued to your couch and lose track of time. Luckily, that doesn’t mean the hours will fly by. It’s more like you think you’ve been watching TV for three hours, but when you check the clock, it’s only been 70 minutes. I find that edibles like this slow down time, which can be wonderful when you don’t want the high to end. I took one around 6 PM one evening, and was SURE it was 10 PM a few hours later. No. It was 7:45. Magic. Dreading work tomorrow? Extend your evening with one of Andy’s edibles!

The high from these is soothing and weighted, as if you feel yourself sinking down and getting comfortable. Your eyelids might get heavy, and your desire to converse with anyone may be at an all-time low. But as long as you manage your edible dose well, you won’t feel anxious or paranoid. The CBD ratio here helps keep you centered and comfy, so you don’t have to get that awkward sensation of being high and on-edge. No edges here, just round vibes.

These aren’t the right high to go out and party, but I highly recommend them for TV-watching, dog-cuddling, and sleeping, especially the last one. I’m a night owl, but these have me K.O.’d after a few hours. They typically hit within an hour of taking one, and the high starts to wear off about four hours later. Around the three or four mark is when I get sleepy.

Sticky, Fudgy, Crunchy Magic

The moment you bust open this bag, you know you’re in for something good. The cocoa aroma just oozes out of the bag, making your mouth water before you even pick up the krispy treat.

Obviously, these THC treats are riffs of the iconic Rice Krispies Treat, but we can’t actually call them that. Kellogg’s owns that. But the idea is the same — rice cereal fused together with melted marshmallows and butter. Possibly one of the most perfect foods ever conceived. These have a denser texture than the commercial treats you’re used to. They’re actually a little fudgy, making them more similar to Andy’s THC Brownie Bites than I would’ve expected.

The chocolate isn’t shy. It’s in your face. It’s all over your hands. Embrace it. The flavor is bold and luscious, so if you were craving chocolate, you just found your satisfaction. Every bite is moist but crunchy at the same time, creating a decadent treat that you’ll wish you had more of. Be careful to control yourself — there’s still THC underneath all that chocolate!

Homemade Feels

Mood always uses that classic brown bag packaging, and it’s especially cozy and inviting when it comes to their bakery treats. Andy knows what he’s doing. And the best part is that all these edibles feel like they were genuinely made in someone’s home kitchen, and what’s more endearing than that?

Remember that these aren’t the Rice Krispies Treats you know. They’re skinnier and more rectangular, so you might be surprised by the shape. No worries, the flavor and high are uncompromised by the dimensions.

A Bargain Bite

I don’t know why Mood doesn’t charge more for their bakery edibles, but we should just quietly enjoy them. The 25mg treat is only $9. But you can get the 10mg for $6, and the 50mg for $11. Gummies, which are one of the most popular forms of edibles, typically cost $1-3 per 5mg gummy. So you’re getting way more THC in these treats for much less money.

You can spend even less if you sign up for the subscribe and save option when checking out. You get another 15% off the original price. If you want to get that classic, potent high without breaking your weed budget, these are perfect.

Crunch, Munch, and Melt Into the Couch

Whether you’re a newbie or a long-time user, the THC Chocolate Crunch Treat is a fabulous purchase. Newbies should start with a nibble, but experienced stoners can go all in on the 50mg and enjoy a Cloud-9 vibe for a few hours. No matter how much you eat at once, you won’t be able to get that rich chocolate flavor out of your head. So maybe get some non-THC chocolate snacks so you can munch without getting too high.