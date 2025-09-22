A THC Cookie That Takes the Cake

Seltzers and gummies and vapes are all the rage these days. But what about the old-school edibles? Where are the brownies and the cookies at? Well, they’re at Andy’s Bakery. Andy’s THC Chocolate Chip Cookie from Mood feels like a home-baked treat and hits like the edible high you remember from high school. It’s like the mystery brownies you used to get from your dealer, but you actually know what’s in them now!

Simple But Serious

These cookies have the perfect potency for a solid but cozy high, with 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD. It delivers a balanced high without being weak. If that’s not enough oomph for you, you can opt for one of the stronger cookies. Mood makes a 25mg and 50mg option, which I’m sure will have you toasted to the max. But I highly suggest starting with the 10mg because these edibles take a while to hit and can really sneak up on you.

For all my peeps who have had those illegal edibles that their weird dealers used to sell, you should know what’s coming with these cookies. These days, there are lots of gummies with nano THC that hit in minutes and tinctures that keep you energized. But classic edibles, like Andy’s here, take a while to hit and are all about that D-9 feel. And when they hit, it’s hard.

A Cookie That Makes YOU Crumble

I crushed one at the start of a five-hour flight. Not sure if that was a mistake, so I’m not going to recommend it. But it gave me plenty of time to really contemplate this high. And my conclusion is that it’s a sleepy, I-want-to-be-horizontal high. Not ideal for JetBlue economy seats, but I persevered. I didn’t feel the high until about 80-90 minutes after taking it, and it came on all at once, making me so chilled out that I wasn’t sure I’d be willing to get up if my rowmate decided they needed to use the bathroom.

I settled in to watch the very disappointing Netflix movie The Thursday Murder Club. While Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are beloved icons, this movie was a letdown, but I barely noticed because the cookie had me zoned in and laidback. I felt warm, and all my limbs were heavy. The haziness set in before the story arc took off and lasted a couple of hours.

By the end of my flight, the high had worn off, but I still felt a little tired, just more clear-headed. I took another cookie the next day in a more comfortable situation and found the effects similarly cozy and calming. However, I don’t recommend edibles for planes. The alcohol makes the flight go by faster. But for a night, bingeing a new series or eating pasta? These are an 11/10 option. Plus, it gives you an excuse to have dessert before dinner.

Would Eat Without THC

The cookie delivered a classic edible high, so the flavor and texture are what stood out to me the most. These are on the thinner and crispier side, but still have a chewy softness to them.

I’m not an avid baker (or cookie eater), but I knew these were made with brown sugar and molasses from the first bite. They have that dark golden color and deep, rich flavor profile that white sugar simply cannot create. However, it’s not a heavy or overly decadent flavor. It tastes buttery and bold, thanks to the sea salt that makes all the other flavors sing a little louder.

The chocolate chips in the cookie are small enough that you’re not getting mouthfuls of chocolate, but you still get one in every single bite. That’s important to me. Otherwise, it doesn’t feel like an authentic chocolate chip cookie. Generally, I’m an oatmeal raisin fan (hate all you want, but they’re for the refined palate — will die on this cookie hill), but these are a top-tier c-chip cookie that’s hard to put down once you take a nibble.

Not Your Factory Cookie

Andy’s cookies are pretty picture perfect, with that dark brown hue, not the weak blonde color some cookies have. And the packaging has the staple Mood vibe. You get one medium-sized cookie, smaller than a CD (did I just age myself?) but bigger than a Chips Ahoy cookie. It comes in a brown paper bag that gives it that rustic bakery feel. It’s like grabbing a warm treat from your neighborhood spot.

And that’s one of my favorite things about this brand and these cookies. They don’t feel like they were made in a factory. If you told me they were baked with love in Andy’s home kitchen, I might believe you. The whole vibe feels intimate and authentic, something I appreciate because I love a good aesthetic. And with fall on the horizon, these feel like the perfect treat for a chilly afternoon.

A $7 Steal

Cheap!!!! These are only $7!!! I triple-checked. The 25mg is $10 and the 50mg is $12. For the potent and lasting high they deliver, not to mention the mouthwatering flavor, these are a wonderful deal. If you need a daily product to get high, maybe these aren’t the right choice. But for an every-now-and-then or once-a-week thing, these are totally worth it.

High-quality baked edibles like this can run you $20+ for a single cookie. I feel like I pay more for bakery cookies without THC in them. On top of that, you can save an extra 15% if you choose the subscription option. That brings the price of the 10mg below $6 — a true steal.

The Throwback I Needed

There are no surprises here. Andy’s THC Chocolate Chip Cookies bring that familiar edibles high along with a rich and irresistible flavor. I love the simple formula, with Delta-9 THC and CBD, so if you’ve ever had a homemade edible, you know exactly what to expect here. And I wish the cookies I made tasted this scrumptious.