I’m Learning Morse Code With an App, and It’s Fun?

Morse code was one of those things they taught us about in the Cub Scouts, the predecessor to the Boy Scouts, but they didn’t actually teach us how to use it. I’m sure I said something like “okie dokie,” and then went about my life for the next 30 years or so.

Then, a few days ago, I stumbled across a post in the shadows of the internet saying there’s this free app that teaches you Morse code, and that it was fun.

This, I had to check out. And you know what? It is fun. And repetitive and addictive.

learning morse

If I had any reason for downloading Morse Mania (iOS, Android), it was the weak reasoning that it might be good to learn, given all the backcountry trips I take. I’ve been a Wilderness First Responder for almost nine years.

Knowing Morse code isn’t a requirement, or even common among the climbers and hikers I know, but maybe I should learn it just in case? If it’s not too hard. And if it’s fun.

There were actual reasons I began hacking away at Spanish, Swahili, and French in Pimsleur, my favorite language learning app. It’s a great app, and I’ve had fun using it. But it’s not a game, not like Duolingo.

Or like Morse Mania, for example. But where I found Duolingo charming but tedious, Morse Mania keeps my attention by being a faster-paced app. It’s not exactly a game, but there is a lot of interaction and instant feedback.

The main way of learning is by progressing through levels that add two new letters to learn, in addition to all the previous letters of the alphabet from previous lessons. The app gives you a tone, and it’s up to you to pick the correct letter.

Missing takes away some of your progress so that you’ll have to work harder to pass the level. Choosing correctly nudges you closer to finishing the level and moving on to the next. Once you finish the alphabet and numbers, you begin learning how to string together words and sentences.

It’s not something I could sit down and play with for 30 minutes straight, but I’ve had a lot of fun with it, filling the small bits of time as I wait for my carryout order at the restaurant or for the train to pull into the station.

Give it a shot on iOS or Android. You may never need to use it to communicate with a rescue helicopter or some jerk from the 19th century, but you might just end up enjoying yourself.