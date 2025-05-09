Motorhead Releasing Lost 1976 Album ‘The Manticore Tapes’

A long-lost Motorhead album is finally about to see the light of day!

Dubbed The Manticore Tapes — after Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s legendary Manticore Studio where the songs were recorded — the extensive project features tunes written and recorded by frontman Lemmy Kilmister, guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke, and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor back in 1976.

Videos by VICE

Originally recorded by Ron Faucus, Metal Injection reports that the tapes were restored by Motörhead collaborator Cameron Webb at Maple Studios, with mastering by Andrew Alekel at Bolskine House in Los Angeles.

The Manticore Tapes project is due out June 27, and pre-orders are available here.

The deluxe version of The Manticore Tapes runs as follows:

Studio Recordings & Alternate Takes

Intro (Instrumental) Leavin’ Here Vibrator Help Keep Us on the Road The Watcher Motörhead Witch Doctor (Instrumental) Iron Horse / Born to Lose (Instrumental) Leavin’ Here (Alternate Take) Vibrator (Alternate Take) The Watcher (Alternate Take)

Live: Blitzkrieg on Birmingham ’77

Motörhead Vibrator Keep Us on the Road The Watcher Iron Horse Leavin’ Here On Parole I’m Your Witch Doctor Train Kept a-Rollin’ City Kids White Line Fever

7″ – Live at Barbarella’s, Birmingham ’77 (Previously Unreleased)

Motörhead Keep Us on the Road

In other Motorhead news, The Guardian recently reported that a statue of Lemmy will be installed in the town of Burslem in the north of Stoke-on-Trent, 10 years after his death.

Sculpted by artist Andy Edwards, the homage will be unveiled today (5/9), and Phil Campbell — Motörhead’s longest-serving guitarist — will be present to place a portion of Lemmy’s ashes into the plinth.

“It’ll be wonderful, finally getting an incredible statue in his hometown,” said Campbell. “It’ll be solemn in a way, with enshrining his ashes, but also a celebration of the music and the fantastic character he was. Anything to do with Lem is significant and really special.”

Campbell then concluded, “He’s missed by many. He’s still in my dreams two or three times a week, getting on my case about something.”