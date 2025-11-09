Mozilla Is Shutting Down Pocket on November 12—Here’s What You Need to Know

Mozilla has extended the deadline for downloading saved Pocket articles yet again to November 12, 2025. If you’ve saved articles on Pocket and want to keep them after the app disappears for good, you’re entering the final hours.

If you’re such a procrastinator that not only did you need an app to save web articles “for later,” but that you also haven’t used the past seven months to download them despite Mozilla’s constant warnings that they’re about to be deleted, then think of this as your last, final, severe warning to export your saved stories.

Mozilla is serious this time… probably

As I wrote when I first covered its seemingly imminent demise, “Pocket was pitched as a cure for a hurried, busy digital age in which we were stumbling across content much more quickly than we were able to read it. Using Pocket, you’d bookmark these stories, wherever they were across the web, so that you could come back to them later and read them.”

The Mozilla Foundation, which also runs the popular Firefox browser, wrote on March 22, 2025, that it had to prioritize its resources and that Pocket, a free app not designed to be an income generator, had to go.

Mozilla announced that Pocket would go belly up on July 8, 2025, but that people who wanted to save their articles would have until October 8, 2025, to download them, after which they’d be permanently deleted and inaccessible.

Mozilla got cold feet at the last moment, and halfway through the afternoon on October 8, they posted that they were extending the deadline for downloading articles until November 6, 2025. And now Mozilla has extended it again until November 12, 2025.

Mozilla made no grand announcements of the extension this time, either. They merely updated the existing webpage that tersely describes the app’s impending deletion from the universe, but given the relatively brief extension this time, it seems they’re serious. Here’s how to export your saved stories.

Probably. I mean, this is the second last-minute extension. They can’t keep extending it forever. Right?