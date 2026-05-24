Mr. T Celebrated His 74th Birthday With the Most Mr. T Birthday Cake Possible

There are few people who better represent the vibes of the 1980s than Mr. T. Born Laurence Tureaud in Chicago in May of 1952, Mr. T became a household name after his performance as Clubber Lang in the film Rocky III. It was in this film that the now-iconic catchphrase “I pity the fool” was first uttered. It instantly became part of the pop culture lexicon.

Soon after his role in Rocky III, Mr. T took his talents to television, starring as B.A. Baracus on the hit show The A-Team. In fact, it was his role on The A-Team that made his iconic look still memorable all these years later.

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While Rocky and A-Team were great, for me, Mr. T will always be synonymous with professional wrestling. His appearance in the main event of the first-ever WrestleMania not only helped make him a bigger star, but it also helped the WWE catapult into another stratosphere.

Fast forward to 2026, and Mr. T is celebrating his 74th birthday. So, of course, he did so the way only Mr. T can: by thanking God, calling himself blessed, and sharing a photo of his birthday cake on X/Twitter. And of course, what was written on that cake?

“I pity the fool.”

First, I want to thank GOD for allowing me to be here another year= 74 years old. I am Blessed, Wow! I had a great Birthday with lots of memory’s! pic.twitter.com/Ro50e4Vo2M — Mr. T (@MrT) May 23, 2026

Mr. T Talks Pro Wrestling, WrestleMania I

Back in 2016, Mr. T opened up about what it was like to main event the first WrestleMania in an interview with Ring Rust Radio. He spoke highly of the experience, but didn’t seem too interested in dipping back into the world of pro wrestling.

“No, I have been there and done that,” he stated. “It was fun the time I did have with them. I was honored that they thought enough of me to put me in the Hall of Fame. I was thankful they gave me the chance to talk about the man behind the guy with the gold and the Mohawk. I was very honored by that. My time has come and gone with them.”

As for why he had no interest in returning to wrestling, he cited his age.

“Wrestling is a young man’s sport,” he stated. “I was honored when they invited me to be a part of it in 1985, and it was fun. I was a high school champion wrestler back in my day, so this was up my alley. I liked to get in there and get thrown around and do some throwing around, getting a little roughed up, so it was good for me. I do like watching it now, and I would rather just leave it at that and watch it now.”