In Korea, people can tune in on their laptops and cell phones any time, any day and watch people eat—and talk about eating. These “online eaters” are neither chefs nor restaurateurs, but the stars of the South Korean digital food phenomenon: Mukbang.

Charlet Duboc travels to Seoul to meet some full-time stars and fans of a phenomenon that is attracting millions of viewers within this East Asian republic and forging a new kind of online celebrity.

