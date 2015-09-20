MU’s David De Gea Proves His Supremacy with Miracle Save

Manchester United’s David De Gea just made a Jedi-like save that belongs in a museum. His bear-paw-like batting away of a Southampton header left NBC commentator and Everton keeper Tim Howard saying, “brilliant reaction—not even close to being over.”

Howard also touched upon De Gea’s near-barn burner of a transfer that almost sent the world-class keeper from Manchester United to Real Madrid, the cross-town rivals of De Gea’s former club Atletico Madrid. “This is what I talked about—a player who went through a transfer saga, got put out of a team, and his confidence is still sky high.”

Atletico Madrid can rest assured that De Gea will only be making that kind of confident save against the likes of Southampton, and not them.