Rapper Mystikal Arrested on Sex Crime Charges for the Third Time

For the third time in two decades, Michael Tyler, better known by his rapper-alias “Mystikal,” has once again been arrested and charged with a sex crime in his native New Orleans, as well as with several other violent offenses.



Tyler was arrested on July 31, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to an area hospital at 11:58 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report about a sexual assault, according to a media release published Monday.



“Detectives interviewed the victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack,” Sheriff Bobby Webre said. “Through further investigation, Michael ‘Mystikal’ Tyler was identified as a suspect.”



The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return VICE News’ request for comment Monday afternoon, but a Facebook post from the agency reports Tyler was arrested sometime the following day and charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.



The rapper has not yet seen a judge, nor has bond been set, according to TMZ.



The Grammy-nominated rapper, who’s worked alongside the likes of Master P and Pharrell in the 90s and early 2000s hasn’t released an album since 2001, but he’s built quite a rap sheet in that time. Starting in 2003, Tyler served six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery and extortion.



In 2017, he was arrested once again after being accused of rape. Though he spent a year and a half in jail for the alleged crime until he was able to post a $3 million bond in 2019 with the help of a record deal and funds raised by family and friends, the charge was eventually dropped because of a lack of evidence in the case, according to TMZ.



Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says that the investigation into Tyler’s actions over the weekend is still ongoing.

