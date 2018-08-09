Stream Nef the Pharaoh’s ‘The Big Chang Theory,’ a West Coast Rap Delight

Last year Nef the Pharaoh told us, “I like the old school, Juvenile and Cash Money and all the Bay Area raps, but I’ll put it on these new-sounding beats, and it still sounds dope.” It’s the kind of quote that’s effortless and confident, but not too cocky—and a quote that nicely sums up the Vallejo rapper (who was also featured in NOISEY BAY AREA on VICELAND last year). When he swung through the Noisey offices earlier this week to play his new album The Big Chang Theory—which we’re streaming in full below—he was bouncing off the walls, doing (extremely accurate) impressions of E-40 while telling us about his own personal line of marijuana. He’s the kind of rapper that you want to see win. Just look at that infectious smile.

The Big Chang Theory is another entry into his consistently great discography—including the recent (and extremely good) mixtape Porter 2 Grape with 03 Greedo and his previous mixtapes The Chang Project, Fresh Outta Space, and Neffy Got Wings. The record—which is 13 tracks long, including features from Dej Loaf, Cuban Doll, OMB Peezy, and more—offers an exquisitely bubbly vibe that makes you feel like you’re rolling around in the California sunshine. Moreover, this project is the most mature Nef’s ever sounded, even showcasing his ability to sing on tracks like “Tokyo Driftin,” “What We Have,” and “That Was God.” It’s a joyous, melodic project with the old school, timeless feel we’ve come to expect from Nef the Pharaoh. Do yourself a favor and play this in a car as soon as physically possible.



Videos by VICE

Stream The Big Chang Theory below and buy it here.

