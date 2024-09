To say it’s been a crazy year for Future is an understatement. In the span of a little over a year, he’s had five releases in Beast Mode, Monster, 56 Nights, DS2, and What a Time To Be Alive. With all of those records and mixtapes, he’s also released them alongside a series of videos, each running the gamut of emotions from sadness (“Blood On The Money”) to joyfully unbelievable (“Blow a Bag). Today, Future released a new video for his song “Stick Talk” off of DS2.