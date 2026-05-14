New God of War Game Reportedly Being Revealed Soon at Next State of Play

The God of War Faye spinoff game might have just had its reveal plans leaked early online. According to a rumor, the new God of War game will be announced at the next Sony State of Play, which could be happening soon.

God of War Faye Spinoff Could Be Revealed Soon

Screenshot: PlayStation

Back in April, we reported that the next God of War game would be a spinoff starring Faye, and not Kratos. However, a new rumor claims that Sony Santa Monica is gearing up to reveal the project very soon. According to the leak, the God of War Faye spinoff might actually be the final announcement at the next Sony State of Play.

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This latest rumor was sparked when leaker ‘Elesnicho’ made a post on X that read: “Faye of War.” I know what you are thinking: that’s it? Which is totally understandable. However, what makes this particularly interesting is that this is the same insider who leaked the February Sony State of Play weeks before it was even announced.

As a result, many players believe the leaker’s post is confirmation that it will be at the next State of Play. Of course, we should take this latest rumor with a major grain of salt. While the account has accurately leaked PlayStation announcements in the past, this latest leak is just a single line of text without any further context.

When Is the Next Sony State of Play?

Screenshot: PlayStation

Assuming the God of War Faye game rumor is accurate, then you might be wondering when the next State of Play is happening. Currently, we don’t have a definitive date. However, credible leaker NateTheHate has hinted at it happening either at the end of May or early June.

In a May 10 post, NateTheHate wrote: “I have a general window but no exact date. So it’s too soon to share any specifics about State of Play.” Based on this, the God of War Faye spinoff could be revealed anywhere from May 20 to June 2. Admittedly, these dates are pretty broad speculation.

Everything We Know About the God of War Faye Game So Far

Screenshot: PlayStation

Even though the God of War Faye spinoff hasn’t technically been confirmed by Sony Santa Monica yet, we know quite a bit about it due to leaks. Not only that, but several prominent game journalists and outlets have backed up that the project is, in fact, real.

That said, here is a quick breakdown of what has been leaked about the God of War Faye spinoff:

The next God of War game won’t star Kratos. It will instead have Faye and Tyr as protagonists.

The project is rumored to explore multiple mythologies, including Japanese and Chinese lore.

Players will have two talking companions. One of them is rumored to be a talking sword.

At this point, the God of War Faye game is all but confirmed to be real. And based on multiple reports, Sony Santa Monica will be announcing it at some point this year. However, if this latest rumor is accurate, the next God of War game might be shown off soon at the next State of Play.