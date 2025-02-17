New Jersey Tap Water Is Salty. It’s Fine, Though.

Anyone living in New Jersey may want to steer clear of the tap water for the time being. As American Water Company explained, that weird salty taste has to do with the rock salt and brine being used on the roadways.

Before this, I had no clue that prepping our roads, sidewalks, and driveways for incoming snow would affect our tap water, but then again, I suppose it makes sense. American Water put out a press release over the weekend after many in The Garden State reported a salty taste coming from their taps.

“Due to the use of salt and bring for public safety during the extreme winter weather and ongoing drought conditions, New Jersey residents may have noticed a salty taste in their tap water,” the statement began.

The company assured everyone in New Jersey that the tap water is safe to consume as it still meets all quality standards despite the funky taste. Will I be consuming this water for the time being? Hard pass.

The explanation went on to say that the heavy usage of rock salt and ice melt “can wash into nearby waterways” potentially containing water that eventually pours from our taps. As a result, higher concentrations of sodium and chloride end up leading to a saltier finish.

I still can’t believe all of this is harmless. Have you seen those rock salt bags? They’re loaded with safety precautions, one of which is to seek medical attention if ingested. You’re telling me this has zero impact on the safety of our tap waters? If you say so, water professionals.

There is a slight caveat in their statement when it goes on to speak about how it’s safe to drink and does not pose health concerns “for most individuals.” That sector includes people on a sodium-restricted diet, who they suggest call their healthcare provider.

The northeast has been pounded with snow and icy weather over the past month and is about to get another snowstorm later this week. That means more and more people (myself included) will be dumping rock salt on streets, sidewalks, and driveways, meaning we’re all polluting the drinking water apparently.

The Environmental Protection Agency put out a whole story a few years ago about the long-term effects of using this substance to prevent snow and ice from sticking on the roadways. There is “no perfect solution” but many efforts, particularly in the New England area, have been put into place to use different forms of rock salt to “stop the rise of impaired waters due to high chloride levels.”

Spring can’t get here fast enough!