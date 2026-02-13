VICE
New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (2/13)

The New Music Friday gods have showered down glory upon us and delivered a new collaboration from Don Broco and Nickelback.

Happy New Music Friday, AND Friday the 13th to all those who celebrate!

I’ll admit, this week we do have some very intense tunes to recommend, making for a pretty scary list.

‘Nightmare Tripping’ by DON BROCO and Nickelback

I could not, in my wildest dreams, have ever imagined this collaboration would manifest. And yet, here we are.

In “Nightmare Tripping”, British rockers Don Broco and post-grunge gods Nickelback join forces for a collision of riffs, grooves, and a couple of killer breakdowns. Chad Kroeger’s distinctive vocals nestle perfectly into Don Broco’s sort of electronic disco-core sound. I love everything about this song, and I’m never going to turn it off.

‘Hive Mind’ by Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry

From a collab across the Atlantic to one just across the South: the Louisville boys in Knocked Loose have teamed up with Florida-born rapper Denzel Curry for a song that is a very pure example of modern rap-metal: “Hive Mind”.

The KL boys go absolutely f***ing crazy, like they’re known to do. Frontman Brian Garris drops this crazy line—“I don’t care that you hate yourself!”—lighting a match for Curry to deliver a verse that throws gasoline on the fire.

“When I say jump, you gonna motherf***in’ jump b****!” Yes, sir. How high?

‘Gimme Some Moore’ by Corrosion of Conformity

Those masters of groove metal, Corrosion of Conformity, are back again. This time, they’ve dropped “Gimme Some Moore”, a riff-tastic track that really showcases what they do well: blues-influenced metal with old-school punk-rock attitude.

After 40+ years, these Sludge Godfathers are still cracking out the jams better than anyone.

‘CULT DADDY’ by ill peach

To scratch the dark-pop itch this week, we have Ill Peach with “Cult Daddy”, a song inspired by an overheard story about a semen retention cult. Yeah.

This is a “no notes” song. It’s perfect from top to bottom, and catchy as hell.

‘Drink With The Devil’ by Devil’s Cut

Finishing the list with some more Louisville fellas, Devil’s Cut is pouring up a tall glass of Southern Metal on “Drink With The Devil”.

This is unapologetic backwoods metalcore. The riffs are dirty, and the breakdowns are neck-breakers. If you don’t play this one LOUD, you’re doing it all wrong.

