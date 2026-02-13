New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (2/13)

Happy New Music Friday, AND Friday the 13th to all those who celebrate!

I’ll admit, this week we do have some very intense tunes to recommend, making for a pretty scary list.

‘Nightmare Tripping’ by DON BROCO and Nickelback

I could not, in my wildest dreams, have ever imagined this collaboration would manifest. And yet, here we are.

In “Nightmare Tripping”, British rockers Don Broco and post-grunge gods Nickelback join forces for a collision of riffs, grooves, and a couple of killer breakdowns. Chad Kroeger’s distinctive vocals nestle perfectly into Don Broco’s sort of electronic disco-core sound. I love everything about this song, and I’m never going to turn it off.

‘Hive Mind’ by Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry

From a collab across the Atlantic to one just across the South: the Louisville boys in Knocked Loose have teamed up with Florida-born rapper Denzel Curry for a song that is a very pure example of modern rap-metal: “Hive Mind”.

The KL boys go absolutely f***ing crazy, like they’re known to do. Frontman Brian Garris drops this crazy line—“I don’t care that you hate yourself!”—lighting a match for Curry to deliver a verse that throws gasoline on the fire.

“When I say jump, you gonna motherf***in’ jump b****!” Yes, sir. How high?

‘Gimme Some Moore’ by Corrosion of Conformity

Those masters of groove metal, Corrosion of Conformity, are back again. This time, they’ve dropped “Gimme Some Moore”, a riff-tastic track that really showcases what they do well: blues-influenced metal with old-school punk-rock attitude.

After 40+ years, these Sludge Godfathers are still cracking out the jams better than anyone.

‘CULT DADDY’ by ill peach

To scratch the dark-pop itch this week, we have Ill Peach with “Cult Daddy”, a song inspired by an overheard story about a semen retention cult. Yeah.

This is a “no notes” song. It’s perfect from top to bottom, and catchy as hell.

‘Drink With The Devil’ by Devil’s Cut

Finishing the list with some more Louisville fellas, Devil’s Cut is pouring up a tall glass of Southern Metal on “Drink With The Devil”.

This is unapologetic backwoods metalcore. The riffs are dirty, and the breakdowns are neck-breakers. If you don’t play this one LOUD, you’re doing it all wrong.