New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (3/13)

Happy New Music Friday! And a happy Friday the 13th to those who celebrate!

Before you spend the day queuing up killer B-movie slashers, let’s go over some new jams this week that you should be listening to, starting with the return of an icon.

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“Stones” by Everlast

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Whitey Ford himself, the legendary Everlast, returns this week with a soulful and heartfelt tune: “Stones”. The song is a lo-fi, mellow journey through the end of a relationship.

“God knows you’re sick of me. I’m sick of me too,” Everlast sings in his unmistakably smoky voice. It’s a trick few artists have a knack for getting right: confessing exasperation while taking responsibility with complete sincerity: no whining or complaining, just an emotionally mature expression of despair.

“Freakin’ Out” by Dexter and The Moonrocks

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Dexter and The Moonrocks is one of the first bands I always point to when I hear someone say there’s no more “good music” anymore. (Which is such a lazy f***ing gripe, but that’s a conversation for another day.)

This week, Dexter and The Moonrocks released a new single, “Freakin’ Out”. The Texas band blends ’90s alt-rock energy with 2000s pop-punk/emo attitude. The concoction formulates something like sadboi country, and it hits like a cold garage beer on a Saturday night.

“Hellfire” by Filth Is Eternal

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Seattle rockers Filth is Eternal are taking zero prisoners on their newly released single, “Hellfire”. In it, the band delivers some brilliantly crafted heavy garage rock with conviction and fury.

Filth is Eternal will release their new album, Impossible World, on March 17th. It features collabs from Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman, Baroness’s Gina Gleason, and Blood Brothers’ Johnny Whitney.

“Dying to Feel Alive Again” by Casper Sage

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I have become a fast fan of Casper Sage. I only recently discovered him, but his brand of alt-R&B is something deeply fascinating. There’s an authenticity in his music that is deeply compelling.

This week, he dropped “Dying to Feel Alive Again”, and it is, yet again, an absolute masterpiece. From the cleverly disjointed beat right down to his vocal inflections, this is a song that grabs you and doesn’t let go.

“Seasons” by Joel Cossette

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I will never be quiet about Joel Cossette. This dude is another artist making the exact kind of music that people crave but feel like they aren’t finding. I’m telling you, if you’re a former scene kid, you need to find Joel.

His newest song is “Seasons,” a soul-baring emo-rock opus featuring incredible post-hardcore riffs and sing-along breakdowns. Elder Millennials: this is new music that is exactly what you wish all your favorite old bands were still making. Please, for the love of MySpace, stop sleeping on Joel Cossette.