New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (3/20)

Happy New Music Friday to you and yours!

This week, there are a lot of returns. Several artists chose the week of St. Patrick’s Day to go hard with new music, albums, and tour announcements. So let’s start with some of the ones you really need to know about.

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“Be With You” by Muse

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Muse dropping new tracks in 2026 is one of the best things to happen this year.

This week, the prog-rocking Englishmen released “Be With You”. It’s the band’s first new single in nearly a year, and the second single from their just-announced new album, The Wow! Signal.

All the things we love about a Muse are here, but in a kind of lower-fi dynamic. There’s some gorgeous vocal harmonies, driving electronic beats, and a big, crescendoing solo near the end. The boys are so back.

“Bones for the Crows” by Nickelback

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With absolutely no irony or fascicousness whatsoever: I. F***ing. LOVE. Nickleback. Full Stop.

This week, the Canadian rock icons dropped “Bones for the Crows”. It’s intrinsically cinematic and has balls the size of boulders. When that chorus comes crashing in, you feel it in your soul.

Riffs are abounding, and when Chad Kroeger drops that, “Heaven will plead for their souls… We’ll leave their bones for the crows,” that’s just metal as hell.

“Riptides” by Death Cab for Cutie

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Another big band dropping new music this week is Death Cab for Cutie. The indie-emo stalwarts have a new album, I Built You A Tower (out on June 5, 2026), and the first single is “Riptides”.

There’s so much groove in this track, and it builds brilliantly. But what did I expect from guys who are masters of writing garage rock with equal parts head and heart?

“Ride Ride” by Kid Cudi

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This song is so much fun. That’s what Kid Cudi does, though. The dude just cranks out really fun tunes that are built to enrapture you. You are not just listening to a “fun” song. You become part of it. It’s all around you.

Cudi’s new project, Have U BN 2 Heaven @ Nite EP, features the aforementioned fun song, “Ride Ride”, as well as a bunch of other incredible tracks.

“Corridors” by Threnodian (featuring Imperial Triumphant?)

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We love some good avant-garde black metal, don’t we folks?

Threnodian is a Nashville-based band that’s been around since 2018. Over the years, they’ve honed their craft through multiple evolutions. If you ask me, what they’ve reached here, with their new project, Blue Hour Movements, is f***ing superb. My recommendation from the album is “Corridors”. It’s beautiful, and unsettling, and captivating, and creepy. I love it.

Also, someone from Threnodian will have to officially confirm this for me, but I’m almost positive that’s Zachary Ezrin from Imperial Triumphant delivering some hauntingly shrill vocals at the end of this song. (UPDATE: they have since confirmed this and I was right!)