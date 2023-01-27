New Year, New Layoffs

Another round of layoffs has hit tech and gaming companies, the largest being Microsoft firing 10,000 employees this week. We discuss the cycles of yearly cuts in both games and tech and the underlying systems and practices that fuel the seemingly unending churn of labor being undervalued and peoples lives being upended. After the break, Rob’s disappointed to find that life on the high seas is a bit too monotonous in Sailing Era, we briefly tip our hats to the end of Stadia, and answer the question on everybody’s mind: does good steampunk exist?

Microsoft Layoffs 3:42. Sailing Era 58:37, High on Life 1:21:58, Stadia 1:29:22, 1:40:51 The Question Bucket

