Next-Gen Xbox Project Helix Update Coming This Week

Hype surrounding Xbox’s next-gen console continues to build, even though the machine’s launch name hasn’t even been confirmed yet. This week’s Game Dev Update could offer some new details about Project Helix for gamers to look forward to, though.

The Xbox Game Dev Update is a new show from Xbox with a focus on bringing highlights directly from the teams building Xbox and sharing technical context and what it means for developer work. The show is definitely produced with game devs in mind, but there are still sure to be exciting updates to gamers dropped, as well.

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The agenda for the first episode begins with a focus on Project Helix. Chris Charla (GM, Portfolio & Programs) & Jason Ronald (VP, Next Generation) are scheduled to walk through the details shared at GDC, offering a closer look at Project Helix and what it represents for the future of Xbox.

“What does Project Helix mean for developers? It’s powered by a custom AMD-based SoC and co-designed for the next-generation of DirectX, as part of our ongoing partnership to shape the future of rendering and simulation. Project Helix will create new opportunities for you to optimize build workflows, improve performance, and iterate more efficiently. Xbox is building for what’s next and we’re inviting you to join us on that journey.”

This does sound like it may be more of a technical deep dive than was reported out of GDC, so we are looking forward to hearing and analyzing what new bits of information about the upcoming console are revealed during the discussion.

Beyond the Project Helix update, the rest of the episode is going to focus on what’s new in Xbox developer tools, a DirectX State of the Union recap, the Xbox Marketplace Session, and a general GDC highlights segment.

There are no consumer-facing presentations scheduled for Xbox to reveal more information about Project Helix right now, but Summer Game Fest is right around the corner and it seems likely that Xbox will release a big summer presentation around that same time frame. It will be very interesting to see what Asha Sharma and team have planned for the coming year and how much they are willing to share with fans this summer about the future of Xbox and the next-generation console.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Project Helix and Xbox news, updates, and leaks.

Gamers can tune in to the first episode of Xbox Game Dev Update on May 7 at 9am PT on YouTube.