Nic Cage is Actually a Fan of Australian Hardcore Band Nicolas Cage Fighter

Not only is the real Nicolas Cage aware of Nicolas Cage Fighter—the Australian hardcore band that borrowed his name—but he’s also very clearly a fan.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the actor was asked about bands using his name in their monikers, specifically the tribute band Nic-Cage Against The Machine. “I am not familiar with that musical institution,” he replied, then adding, “I am familiar with a hard rock band out of Australia called Nicolas Cage Fighter, and I think they’re terrific. Their songs are empowering.”

Proving he’s a fan of the band, Cage then offered: “The lyrics are all about taking ownership of your mistakes, never being a victim, figuring out how you can fix your problems. ‘Re-evaluate your life / Focus on yourself / Look me in the eyes again / Tell me that none of this is your fault.’ They’re not afraid to write songs that are about where you have to own up to your mistakes.”

All irony aside, Cage is right about Nicolas Cage Fighter. The band fuckin rips. And not like, “Oh, they’re good for a band who has a silly name.” They’re genuinely a great heavy metalcore band.

The song you can check out above is “Black Jackel.” It was released in 2020 and is a good example of their sound: great riff, pummeling drums, deathcore vocals, and a snarling breakdown.

To date, Nicolas Cage Fighter has a handful of singles and EPs, and only one proper album — The Bones That Grew From Pain (2022) — but they have said that fans can expect a new project this year.

Nic Cage is Playing John Madden And Spider-Man

As for the real Nic Cage, he’s busy working on the upcoming sports drama film, Madden, wherein he portrays iconic NFL player-turned-coach John Madden. Cage is also taking on his first-ever scripted streaming project in Marvel’s live-action series Spider-Noir, playing the lead role, which he originated in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Noir will debut on MGM+ in 2026.