Nikki Bella Has Great Response for WWE Fans Taunting Her With John Cena Chants

During WWE Raw, Nikki Bella paid tribute to her former partner John Cena. Or that’s what the internet is running with.

Nikki was in a championship triple threat against The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and reigning Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. At one point during the match, she lands what fans presume is Cena’s STF. In reality, it’s a move she’s done since 2016. Regardless, The fans in attendance eat it up, chanting, “Thank You Cena” back at her. Nikki teases them back, “No, thank me!”

She took to her joint X account with her twin sister, Brie, posting, “You all should be thanking ME!!”

In a follow up post, Nikki jokes that her move is actually known as the Fearless Lock. “You all kept wanting a tribute from me geeezz [sic] so here ya all go… but… that’s the Fearless Lock.”

Cena retired from WWE at the beginning of December. He lost his retirement match to Gunther. Meanwhile, Nikki is likely nearing the end of her own career. After an appearance on the WWE Raw premiere in January, she patched things over with WWE and has been active ever since. She’s mostly been in a title program with Stephanie Vaquer. Now that Liv Morgan is back, hopefully that means they’ll be revisiting that at some point.

Will The Bella Twins Reunite One last time?

Nikki has had an impressive singles run since her return. But is there one last tag team run on the horizon for the Hall of Fame duo?

Brie’s husband, AEW’s Bryan Danielson, recently told Chris Van Vliet that Brie has no interest in a return if it doesn’t involve her sister. “She does not want to come back and do a singles run,” Danielson said. “If she comes back, she would want to do it with Nikki. I think there is also something in her that wants the kids to see her in that light, rather than just as their mom.” Previously, Brie theorized her husband’s involvement in AEW as a potential “roadblock” to her WWE return.

