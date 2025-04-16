‘Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound’ Blew My Mind With Its Existence, and Blew Me Away When I Played It (Hands-on Impressions)

When Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound was initially shown off, I needed more people to be excited about it. The return to the classic formula is exactly what the franchise needed, at least in my eyes. Hugely influential in numerous ways, the Ninja Gaiden franchise was left dormant for far too long. But now that Game Kitchen and Dotemu are cooking up a new entry, Ragebound has the potential to be just as hugely influential as the classic games were. Yes, it’s that good, even from just the small hands-on window that I got to experience. It feels both classic and modern enough to keep new-age fans interested. But the extra polish of modern game design makes Ragebound an instant classic.

Screenshot: Dotemu

‘Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound’ Is Bloody, Beautiful, and Just a Joy To Play

A game like Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound has a lot on its shoulders. The original sidescrollers are some of the most revered and beloved games of all time, and pushed the boundaries of what was possible on the NES, Game Gear, Game Boy, and in the Arcade. And much like these classic entries, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound could revolutionize what current-generation hardware should strive for in these retro revivals. Incredibly detailed pixel art brings the world of Ragebound to life, with expressive characters and incredible enemy designs. Facing off against a pixel-art demon shouldn’t be horrifying, but Game Kitchen knows exactly how to make that happen.

Videos by VICE

Yes, Game Kitchen, the team behind the incredible Blasphemous franchise, is working to bring Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound to life. And they may have been the greatest choice to revive the franchise at this point. Level design is on point, enemies are just horrifying enough to be burned into my eyes and mind for life, and the main crew are lovingly brought to life. Sure, I may not be playing as Ryu, but the newcomer is a good replacement.

Gameplay, as expected from Game Kitchen, is fast and furious. It’s incredibly deep, while also still being approachable for any player curious enough to check out Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound. Classic fans, don’t worry: Ragebound is still incredibly difficult. It just has a few more tricks up its sleeves compared to the original games.

Screenshot: Dotemu

Although I Only Got To Play a Few Levels, I Can’t Wait To Dive Into ‘Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound’

It feels like Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound was plucked directly out of the cartridge slot of an undiscovered 32-bit console and remade for a new generation. It has all of the classic panache that helps it stand out from a very crowded genre. Exactly what I would expect for a series with the caliber of Ninja Gaiden, to be fair. Sometimes, in the leap from the past to the present, a franchise can lose its most defining characteristics. But if anything, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound improves on the classics in every possible way. And that’s a high bar to clear, in my mind.

From the incredible music, two characters that complement each other better than I could have imagined, and just a fantastic game feel, I can’t wait to lose every available hour of my life to this game as soon as it comes out. I was fundamentally hyped for it when I first saw the trailer. But now that I’ve had the chance to dive in and take it for a test drive myself? There’s a good chance that this may quickly become my favorite side-scrolling action game ever made.

While there is still no proper release window for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, I’ll have to clear my schedule once it releases. I already know that the second I boot this up, I’m not going to want to put it down. They knew exactly what they were doing when they gave me just a few levels of playtime. This got me so incredibly hyped up in a way that I couldn’t have possibly imagined, and I can’t wait to see what the final product is going to look like. If it’s anything like this demo? My GOTY choice may be solidified.