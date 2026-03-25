Nintendo Announces Game Price Changes for Switch 2

Nintendo announces a surprising change going forward that will see physical versions of games consistently having a more expensive price tag than their digital counterparts.

About Nintendo Switch 2 Game Pricing

Screenshot: Nintendo

As the video game hobby has become more and more expensive over the last year, many gamers have been keeping a close eye on the price of software to see if it continues to creep up. There have already been a few games that experimented with an $80 price tag and there are other titles, like ARC Raiders and Helldivers, that have experimented with a $40 price tag and lots of opportunities for follow-up purchases once gamers are hooked. The latest big change in pricing comes from Nintendo.

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According to an update from Nintendo, consumers will start to see a difference in digital prices versus physical copy prices going forward. The new pattern has already kicked off with the pre-orders for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

“Beginning in May 2026, and starting with preorders for Yoshi™ and the Mysterious Book, new Nintendo published digital titles exclusive to Nintendo Switch™ 2 will have an MSRP that is different from physical versions.”

Nintendo explained that the change is really about the cost associated with packaging and shipping physical products in today’s economy. This is an unfortunate bump in cost for fans of physical media who might be hesitant to embrace the virtual game cartridges for the ten dollars in savings.

Although the ten dollar savings for a digital version will be incentivizing enough for many gamers, there are plenty of players who still care about the resale value of their games and won’t want to give up the possible option of selling the physical game after they are finished with it.

“Nintendo games offer the same experiences whether in packaged or digital format, and this change simply reflects the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format and offers players more choice in how they can buy and play Nintendo games.”

Gamers have already seen some software price jumps backfire for other companies in the current console generation, but it seems likely that Nintendo will stick to its plan and continue with this pricing pattern going forward, unless the first few titles out of the gate are massive flops.

It will be interesting to see how this impacts the launch of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book and other Nintendo titles arriving throughout the summer and fall of 2026. Be sure to check back in the near future for more updates as the story develops and the upcoming game launch plays out.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book releases May 21, 2026 for the Switch 2.