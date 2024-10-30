Nintendo Online Users Get Access to Nintendo Music, a New Streaming App

Nintendo games have some of the most iconic music of all time. It’s always a treat getting to hear your favorite tracks. It seems Nintendo also agrees their music goes incredibly hard and has decided to bless those with a Nintendo Online membership with something new and spectacular: Nintendo Music.

Video via Nintendo on YouTube

What in the World Is ‘Nintendo Music’, You May Be Asking?

Nintendo Music is a new app being released later today, October 30, for members of Nintendo Switch Online. As the name states, music by Nintendo is the focus of the app. So, prepare yourself for some iconic tunes. There are a few exciting tricks here that make this stand out from your standard streaming app, as well.

The biggest feature that sticks out to me is the “Extend Track” feature, using the Pikmin 4 theme as an example. Having the opportunity to listen to your favorite song over and over without needing to hit a button — or extend it out so you can see what else the track may have to offer — sounds like a slick idea. I wonder if the Nintendo Music app will work with Alarmo at all.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Power up Your Day Your Way

There are also curated playlists that can help you get your day moving faster with your favorite game’s soundtrack. After all, Nintendo Music may be the ultimate reason to sign up for Nintendo Switch Online.

I’ve always been incredibly fond of the Animal Crossing franchise and its music. Getting a chance to hear the New Leaf soundtrack whenever I’d like is a win in my book. I’ll also go out on the hill that New Leaf is still the best Animal Crossing game by a country mile. I said what I said.

Now that I’ve seen what’s being offered, I’m already checking the Play Store for the download link. I’m beyond thrilled to see what kind of games make their way onto this app. Plus, now I can listen to the iconic Wii Sports opening whenever I want, and that’s the greatest feature of this whole newfangled app.