The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Will Slaughter My Sweet, Green Boy -- Croc, Please Save Yourself

Croc, I love you. You wonderful, green, one-toothed goof. But, there’s no way in hell the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster is releasing on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Only one of the most highly anticipated gaming events in the past couple of years.

Look, Argonaut Games, I get it. It’s Croc! But, come on, man. Y’all can’t sneeze and bump the release date up or down a week? Croc ain’t getting a spotlight next to the Nintendo Switch 2. I’d love to be wrong about that — I really would. But, if you love this Gobbo-saving fiend, you won’t march him down to the gallows.

Granted, maybe Croc: Legend of the Gobbos was always going to be for us hardcore nerds with fond memories of the original. If that’s the case, hey, carry on! However, wouldn’t you agree that Croc deserves his own day? Sure, you can argue we aren’t looking at a “mainstream” pickup, but every person who sees this and thinks “Oh, cool!” counts! …And shamefully, I’ll still be hard-focused on the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct myself that day. For VICE Games and all that.

Nintendo switch 2 or not, we rock with croc

Although, fans don’t see (or perhaps don’t care about) the Nintendo Switch 2-shaped meteor threatening Croc. “YIPEEE!!! So excited for my Collector’s Edition! Croc was my very first video game on PS1. Holds a very special place in my heart,” one YouTube commenter says. …Wait, a Collector’s Edition? How come no one told me about– oh my God, it’s adorable. You can even buy a goofy little Gobbo!

Okay, the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct won’t have a Gobbo plush, so that’s one thing in Croc’s favor. Now, I have to ask myself a difficult question. Do I want that Collector’s Edition badly enough to make my girlfriend upset at what would be a full impulse buy? You’ve put me in an impossible situation, Argonaut Games. But, if y’all are ready to rock with the Croc, you can buy Croc: Legend of the Gobbos on April 2 for the Nintendo Switch (haha), PS4/5, Xbox One/Series Consoles, and through GOG!





