Nintendo Switch 2 Price Increased to Nearly $700 In Some Regions

Nintendo has revealed a Switch 2 price increase across the world. The 2025 handheld console will now cost 11% more to purchase than it did at launch. However, in some regions, the Switch 2 now almost costs close to $700.

Switch 2 Price Increase Explained

Screenshot: Nintendo

Over the past few weeks, there have been reports that investors have been internally pressuring Nintendo to raise the price of the Switch 2 console. Unfortunately, it looks like it finally worked, as the Japanese publisher just announced an official price hike for the new handheld.

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Starting September 1, 2026, the Nintendo Switch 2 will now cost $499 instead of its original $449 price. Yes, you are reading that right, the change doesn’t go into effect for another four months in North America. Nintendo is likely delaying the price increase in these regions until after their Summer season kicks off with Star Fox Switch 2 launching first in June.

Despite only launching 11 months ago, players will now have to pay a 11% increase for the 2025 console. For your convenience, here are the new Switch 2 prices in each region:

Region System Current Price New Price United States Nintendo Switch 2 $449.99 $499.99 Canada Nintendo Switch 2 $629.99 $679.99 Europe Nintendo Switch 2 €469.99 €499.99 Japan Nintendo Switch 2 Japanese-Language System ¥49,980 ¥59,980

Switch 2 Price Now Costs Nearly $700 in Canada

Screenshot: Nintendo

One of the more staggering figures to come out of this update is that Canada will now have to pay $679 for the Switch 2. If you are doing a double take at that, I don’t blame you. That’s nearly $700! To put this into perspective, the PS5 costs just $70 more in the same region. I love my Switch 2, but it’s not even close to the power of a PlayStation 5.

As for why they enacted the price increases, Nintendo pointed towards changing economic markets. “Given that the impact of various changes in market conditions is expected to extend over the medium to long term, price revisions are also planned outside Japan as described below.”

When Does the Switch 2 Price Increase Start?

Screenshot: Nintendo

As we mentioned above, the Nintendo Switch 2 price increase will start on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. So if you had any plans on purchasing the console this year, you have about four months left to get it at its original launch price.

Finally, it’s unclear whether all retailers will actually follow the price increase. In the announcement, Nintendo says this is a “revised recommended MSRP”. Recently, however, major retailers have been refusing to follow the recommended MSRP for Switch 2 games.

For example, Amazon and Walmart recently started selling Switch 2 titles $10 cheaper to match their digital price on the eShop. Regardless, players should make sure to jump on the old console prices while they still can, just in case.